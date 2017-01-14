12-story hotel planned for downtown Raleigh site

A local developer has submitted preliminary plans to build a hotel on the site of Enterprise Rent-A-Car north of the downtown Raleigh Convention Center.
The Winwood Hospitality Group wants to build a 12-story, 193-unit Courtyard by Marriott hotel on the .57-acre lot, said Amit Patel, the company’s president. The hotel would have a street-level restaurant, retail space, fitness center, parking deck and meeting space.
The proposal for the site, at 431 S. McDowell St., is one of several hotel projects either under construction or proposed in the area. Winwood’s project, along with about four others, would bring nearly 1,000 hotel rooms to downtown over the next few years.
The site is at West Cabarrus Street and South McDowell Street, along a route that brings many drivers into downtown. Patel said replacing the small Enterprise building with a tower would let people driving into the city on South McDowell know that Raleigh is economically healthy and growing.
“It’s going to be a modern-looking building with glass on the two main sides,” he said. “We’re hopeful that our development can better depict the future of downtown Raleigh.”
Winwood paid $4.05 million for the site in 2015 and allowed Enterprise to stay until work starts in fall 2018. The construction is expected to take 16 to 18 months.
The developer operates 12 hotels in three states and will begin building two other hotel projects in Wake County — a 115-room hotel in Cary and a 325-room hotel in Brier Creek — before it begins on the Enterprise site, Patel said.
Downtown Raleigh’s hotels, which include the Raleigh Marriott City Center, the Sheraton Raleigh, the circular Holiday Inn-Raleigh Downtown and the Hampton Inn & Suites in Glenwood South, will soon have new neighbors.
This spring, a $30 million, 10-story Residence Inn by Marriott with 175 rooms between West Lenoir Street and West South Street will open two blocks from the Enterprise site.
A block north of Enterprise, at West Davie Street and South McDowell, developer Raleigh Property has proposed a 13-story, 259-room “dual brand” Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites hotel.
Across from the Holiday Inn, on Hillsborough Street near Harrington Street, the Lundy group plans 176 hotel rooms in a project for two 20-story towers.
Near Snoopy’s restaurant, at Glenwood Avenue and Hillsborough Street, a Maryland-based developer has announced plans for a 150-room hotel attached to a proposed parking deck.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
