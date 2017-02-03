Cary Towne Center takes first step in redevelopment as IKEA rumors persist

More details about a potential IKEA coming to Cary are coming to light as Cary Towne Center moves forward with a major push to redevelop the mall, according to documents filed with the town and Wake County.
CBL & Associates Properties, the mall’s owner, submitted a rezoning request to the Town of Cary this week, beginning the process to revamp about a third of the 60-acre mall property. The struggling mall could one day completely transform based on plans for the first phase of redevelopment.
The first step of redevelopment covers the eastern part of the property, which includes the vacant Macy’s and Sears buildings and land toward the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Meanwhile, an amended loan agreement filed in December between CBL and its lender describes the sale of a 15-acre parcel and talks about conditions surrounding items including the “IKEA Contract for Demolition Work” and the “IKEA Closing.”
The 15 acres referenced in the documents appear to overlap with the land the mall is seeking to rezone, according to a map labeled “Cary Towne Center Masterplan IKEA + Mall” that was attached to the agreement.
The rezoning application shows a map of the 20-acre site with three buildings and a two-story parking deck totaling up to 380,000 square feet. Individual square footage for each building is not included in the application.
This could include a mix of uses, including retail, residential and office space that could provide a “‘park once’ shopping and dining experience germane to modern mixed-use development,” according to the application. A neighborhood meeting for the rezoning request will be held March 1.
IKEA stores typically run between 270,000 and 400,000 square feet, according to a spokesman for the popular Swedish retailer. Charlotte’s store, which opened in 2009, is 356,000 square feet.
Stacey Keating, CBL’s director of public relations, said in January that the company has “no particular tenant or tenants lined up at this time.”
“We’re thrilled to move forward with this project,” Keating wrote in an email. “CBL has remained committed to Cary Towne Center and this redevelopment further solidifies our commitment to the property and the market.”
Mall officials have said this launches what they believe will be a multi-phase project that may bring more retail, dining and entertainment options to the area off Interstate 40.
IKEA speculation
The rezoning request comes as speculation about IKEA coming to Cary continues to circulate among real estate agents, developers and fans of the store.
Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht wrote about the redevelopment of the mall in a Jan. 22 blog post. He said it was being referred to as “Project Emerald.”
“Apparently, the potential business wants it to remain a secret,” he said. “All I can say is that Project Emerald equals blue and yellow.”
IKEA’s buildings are blue and yellow.
IKEA spokesman Joseph Roth said in January that the retailer hasn’t committed to a timeframe for entering the Triangle market “let alone a specific site.”
“IKEA recognizes the customer base that exists for us in the Raleigh-Durham area and always has acknowledged that, long term, the metro area could support an IKEA store,” he said.
Roth said IKEA typically needs a population base of about 2 million people to support a store.
Next steps
If the Cary Town Council approves the rezoning request, the mall would be allowed to build retail on that part of the site with a height of 60 feet and with setbacks of 150 feet from adjacent neighborhoods. This would allow for buildings 6 feet taller than the mall’s tallest building: Dillard’s.
With CBL’s anticipated timeline, construction could be complete 18 months after approval, Keating has said.
This is not CBL’s first attempt to revitalize the property.
Mall officials once hoped to replace the Sears property with TopGolf, a golf and entertainment complex. But neighbors’ concerns about noise and lighting prompted TopGolf to announce plans in 2015 to look elsewhere.
Despite tenant losses, CBL officials are still optimistic about the site’s future.
“Cary is one of the most vibrant communities in the Triangle region with new residents moving there every day,” Keating said. “Cary Towne Center sits in a prime location, and we believe there is more than enough demand to merit CBL’s commitment to providing unparalleled retail options to the community.”
Chris Cioffi contributed.
Kathryn Trogdon: 919-829-4845: @KTrogdon
Comments