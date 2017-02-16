Raleigh’s Cafe de los Muertos to liquidate

The owner of the once-promising Cafe de los Muertos in Raleigh is seeking to liquidate the downtown coffee house through a bankruptcy petition filed this week.
The Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing brings the coffee house and roaster a step closer to resolving a pile of debt, including a loan from the mother of a former employee that resulted in the woman and her son filing a fraud lawsuit against the cafe in Wake County Superior Court.
This week’s bankruptcy filing doesn’t provide financial details, but it says the coffee shop has less than $50,000 in assets and owes between $100,101 and $500,000.
Owner Malcolm Cady or a representative is due in bankruptcy court March 21 to provide additional information to a court-appointed trustee. Cady’s bankruptcy lawyer, Jason Hendren, declined comment.
The cafe, which opened in 2014 and abruptly closed Feb. 5, was known for roasting its own coffee beans and its Day of the Dead-themed decor.
According to the bankruptcy filing, Cady owes money to real estate developer David Meeker, son of former Raleigh mayor Charles Meeker, and the nearby Crank Arm Brewing Co. Creditors also include several relatives, as well as Duke Energy, AT&T, Wells Fargo Bank, IRS and the N.C. Department of Revenue, among others.
Two of the individuals listed as creditors are Nathan Phillips and Evelyn Gay Niday. Phillips is the employee who filed the fraud lawsuit, and his mother is Niday. According to their lawsuit, Cady approached Phillips about becoming his business partner in exchange for Phillips making a financial investment in Cafe de los Muertos. Phillips’ mother, Niday, withdrew $100,000 from her retirement account for an initial investment, with plans to invest more, but Cady fired her son and never repaid the money.
Phillips and Niday sued Cady for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, negligent representations, unfair and deceptive trade practices and other claims. Their lawyer, Jeffrey Monroe, did not return a call seeking comment.
