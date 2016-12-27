Big development projects in Raleigh will take shape in 2017

The city will continue to see lots of construction in 2017 as developers get started on some major projects and finish others.
Some projects promise to bring big changes, including the Union Station transit hub and The Dillon tower near downtown. Others are smaller – including new grocery stores – but carry plenty of excitement from some residents who want more shopping options.
Here’s a rundown:
Union Station
Raleigh plans to finish construction on the Union Station transportation hub next fall.
The $90 million project on Martin Street will feature trains and buses, and the city plans to pursue tenants to lease space. The building will have about 4,000 square feet of space to rent for retail or office use on its main level; 6,000 square feet on its lower level; and 2,700 square feet on its upper level.
When it opens in 2018, Union Station is expected to breathe new life into the Warehouse District downtown.
The Dillon
The Dillon, a 17-story tower, is already taking shape across from Union Station.
Construction will continue in 2017, and the Kane Realty project is set to be complete in 2018.
The $150 million complex of offices and apartments features the outer brick walls of the old Dillon Supply Company warehouse, preserving a piece of the city’s industrial history.
North Hills projects
Kane Realty expects to expand North Hills outward and upward on the east side of Six Forks Road, near the Interstate 440 Beltline.
The development company expects to open several projects in 2017: the AC Hotel, The Cardinal senior-living center, the 12-story Midtown Plaza office building and Park Central, a retail center topped by apartments.
Target on Hillsborough Street
Retail giant Target plans to open a smaller-format store on Hillsborough Street near downtown in October.
The store will be in the space formerly occupied by The Alley bowling center, across the street from the N.C. State University campus. Along with housing a CVS pharmacy, the store will sell groceries, grab-and-go items, dorm and apartment essentials, clothing and electronics.
Forest Ridge Park
Raleigh plans to open Forest Ridge Park by the end of spring near Falls Lake at the intersection of N.C. 98 and and Old Falls of Neuse Road.
The park, which the city has been planning since 2006, will feature a ropes course, playground and six miles of biking and hiking trails. The master plan calls for eventually building a lakeside center, an overnight lodge and a disc golf course, among other amenities.
The $6.2 million project is one of the last funded by a $50 million parks and greenway bond approved by Raleigh voters in 2003.
Morgan Street Food Hall
The Morgan Street Food Hall & Market is expected to open this spring in a 22,000-square-foot space that formerly housed the bar Jillian’s.
Niall Hanley, who owns the Hibernian restaurants and Raleigh Beer Garden, is leading the project. He said the food hall will feature 65 vendors.
Downtown Raleigh has seen lots of new restaurants, but this will be the first project in which hungry customers can choose from lots of options in one place.
Publix
A shopping center anchored by a Publix grocery store is coming to the intersection of Leesville and Strickland roads in northwest Raleigh.
Halpern Enterprises of Atlanta is developing the project, which will bring the first Publix store to Raleigh. The Florida-based grocer has two stores in Cary.
Construction will begin in 2017, but the store likely won’t open until the following year.
Wegmans
New York-based Wegmans grocery store announced plans in October to open its first store in Raleigh on Wake Forest Road near the I-440 Beltline, next to Trader Joe’s.
Development partners Regency Centers and ITB Holdings say Wegmans will anchor a new shopping center they’re calling Midtown East.
The developers have said they hope to close on the deal and start construction in the spring if their plans are approved by city staff. But it’s unclear when the center will open.
Projects near Boylan Heights
Raleigh-based Chappell Residential plans to build two projects near downtown and the Boylan Heights neighborhood.
The company wants to build a three-story condominium project called 611 West South across the street from Boulted Bread. It also plans to build a 12-unit townhouse project at the corner of West and Lenoir streets.
The projects will likely be finished in early 2018, said Johnny Chappell, owner of Chappell Residential.
“I think that whole area is about to transform,” Chappell said. “It’s one of the last frontiers of downtown Raleigh.”
