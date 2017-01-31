No foul play in death of Charles Shackleford, former NC State basketball standout

The Kinston Police Department has determined there was no foul play in the death of N.C. State basketball standout Charles Shackleford.
Shackleford, 50, was found dead at his home on Rouse Road on the morning of Jan. 27, department spokesman Woody Spencer said. An autopsy to determine how Shackleford died will be conducted by the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Spencer directed all further questions regarding Shackleford’s autopsy and cause of death to the medical examiner’s office.
Shackleford was a controversial figure at N.C. State, known for his immense talent but also his off-court troubles. He helped N.C. State win an Atlantic Coast Conference title in 1987 – the program’s last ACC crown. Shackleford, an All-ACC forward in 1988, later spent six seasons in the NBA and was, to Wolfpack fans, the original “Shack.”
But he also was at the center of the program-wide turmoil that led to former coach Jim Valvano’s ouster in 1990.
Shackleford was arrested several times on drug-related charges.
In 2010, he was accused in Kinston of selling prescription drugs to an undercover deputy during a sting operation. He reportedly had no assets left from his time playing in the NBA, and a court-appointed attorney was assigned to him. The charges were dismissed, according to court reports, for lack of evidence.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments