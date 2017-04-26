NC rivers in flood stage as water heads to coast; dam breach scare threatened Wake homes

As a deluge makes it way to the coast after days of rain in the Piedmont, the Neuse and Tar rivers remain above flood stage in some places in Eastern North Carolina.

While Crabtree Creek has fallen below flood stage in Wake County, the 6 to 9 inches of rain that the National Weather Service said fell in the Triangle after the storm arrived Sunday is causing headaches downstream.

In Johnston County, the Neuse exceeded its flood stage of 15 feet at Smithfield early Tuesday and is expected to reach nearly 25 feet by Wednesday afternoon. At 23 feet, the river would inundate Hospital and Buffalo roads and cut off the town water treatment plant’s access to its reservoir. The river is expected to remain above flood stage until Friday night.

By Wednesday about 5 p.m. in Kinston, the Neuse is expected to exceed action flood stage of 13 feet and will continue to rise until Sunday, when it is expected to break 18 feet, NWS estimates said.

Latest forecast for the Neuse River at Kinston is for it to go above flood stage in the next 24 hours. More details: https://t.co/K3RfxRi6h4 pic.twitter.com/cnaRgbLFP2 — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) April 25, 2017

The Tar River near Louisburg was expected to swell to minor floor stage of 20.1 feet Wednesday morning, but drop below flood stage by Thursday, the NWS said. But farther down the river, water is expected to rise to major flood stage on Thursday in Rocky Mount and on Friday in Tarboro.

A full list of flood gauges can be found at the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service website.

The official total at Raleigh-Durham International Airport this week was about 7.5 inches, more than would usually fall in a month. It is the most significant rainfall the Triangle has seen since Hurricane Matthew last fall, said weather service meteorologist Kathleen Carroll.

Monday was a record day for rainfall at RDU, at 4.51 inches, shattering the previous April 24 record of 1.55 inches in 1944 and breaking the record for most rain in a day in April – 3.37 inches on April 26, 1978.

Wake Forest gets breach scare

The Town of Wake Forest and Wake Emergency Management got a brief scare from a the privately owned Lewis Dam at 2501 Forest Lake Court that threatened to breach as stormwater caused the small pond to swell.

Last night, 33 homes in the area were contacted through Wake’s Everbridge emergency alert system, said county spokeswoman Dara Demi. Residents were told they could evacuate as a precaution if they chose to, she said.

The affected homes are on McGowan Court, Palmer Court and Hogan Drive, said Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree. The area is off Capital Boulevard and Purnell Road.

By morning, officials were able to stabilize the dam, making evacuations unnecessary, Crabtree said. Television station ABC11 reported that a large pump is being used to ease pressure on the structure.