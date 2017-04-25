Record-breaking rain brings dangerous flooding to Triangle; rivers rising

Floodwaters kept rising in low-lying areas in the Triangle as heavy rain continued to fall Tuesday, and several motorists and homebound residents have needed rescue. Some power outages were reported, and Crabtree Valley Mall and the Vernon Malone school closed for the day.

River levels still were rising at midday, according to the National Weather Service. A flood warning was issued for the Neuse River near Clayton and Smithfield in Johnston County.

The Neuse had exceeded its flood stage of 15 feet and was approaching 18 feet by 9:15 a.m. The river was expected to continue to rise and reach nearly 25 feet by Wednesday afternoon. Major flood stage is 20 feet, and at 23 feet, Hospital and Buffalo roads would be inundated and flooding would cut off the water treatment plant’s access to the reservoir. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday night.

The weather service said at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that its station at Raleigh-Durham International Airport had recorded 6.04 inches of rain over the prior 24 hours.

Raleigh set a daily record for rainfall Monday, with 4.51 inches recorded at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, breaking the previous April 24 record of 1.55 inches in 1944 and breaking the record for most rain in a day in April – 3.37 inches on April 26, 1978.

A flood warning was in effect through 11:30 p.m. for Wake, Durham, Orange and Johnston counties, estimating that 6 to 8 inches of rain had fallen across the area since Monday afternoon.

About 12,000 Duke Energy customers in Wake County lost power about 5 a.m., but that number was down to 141 by 9 a.m. Most of the outages were in eastern Wake. In Durham County, Duke reported at about 10 a.m. that 98 customers were without power, down from 1,421 earlier.

Vernon Malone Career and College Academy on South Wilmington Street closed early on Tuesday because of flooding. Students were taken to Southeast Raleigh High School and dismissed at 10 a.m.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Heavy rains cause flooding around Crabtree Valley Mall Pause 0:51 Heavy rain floods cars and threatens homes on Dacian Road in Raleigh 0:32 FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall 0:24 FLOODING: Car dealership on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 0:29 FLOODING: Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 1:16 The sights and sounds of a rainy day in the Old North State 1:27 Weather forecast for central and eastern NC 3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath 1:08 Flooded Vernon Malone Academy recovers from Hurricane Matthew 1:35 Coast Guard rescues 8 from rooftops in Pinetops, NC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Heavy rains cause flooding around Crabtree Valley Mall Crabtree Creek jumped its banks blocking several streets and flooding parking lots in the Crabtree Valley Mall area Tuesday morning April 25 after two days of steady rain. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Crabtree Valley Mall announced that it would close for the day because of rising water. It said some department stores and restaurants with outside entrances might choose to be open, however.

Rain will continue until midday, the weather service predicts, followed by scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

Road, creek conditions

Raleigh police issued a list of known high-water trouble spots to avoid Tuesday: Inbound Glenwood Avenue at Creedmoor Road; Creedmoor Road at Crabtree Valley Mall Avenue; Crabtree Valley Mall Avenue; 4000 block of Blue Ridge Road; Lumley Road at Rink Road; Wake Forest Road at Hodges Street; Atlantic Avenue at Hodges; 2500 block of Capital Boulevard; 2800 block of New Hope Church Road; Sunnybrook Road at Wood Meadow; Milburnie Road at Shanda Drive; Harps Mill Road at Litchford Road; and Tryon Road between Anvil and Durham Drive.

Parts of the Crabtree Creek basin in Raleigh show moderate to major flooding. In the Anderson Drive area, the water level was near 20.4 feet about sunrise and still rising, the weather service said; that level would send water into some homes on Claremont Drive opposite the creek. At 21 feet, the water would reach under the clearance of the Anderson Drive Bridge.

In the Crabtree Valley Mall area, the level was at 21.8 feet and rising. At 22 feet, water would cover Creedmoor Road. Parking lots at Crabtree Valley Mall are already flooded.

Here's a map of observed rainfall totals from the past 24 hours...storm totals will be done at a later time. #ncwx #rain pic.twitter.com/8AfhNIKS4w — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 25, 2017

In the Old Wake Forest Road area, the water level was at 19.2 feet and rising. Sections of McNeil Street at Old Wake Forest are becoming flooded, with nearby businesses threatened. At 20 feet, the weather service said, water will flood Wake Forest Bridge Roadway.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Heavy rains cause flooding around Crabtree Valley Mall Pause 0:51 Heavy rain floods cars and threatens homes on Dacian Road in Raleigh 0:32 FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall 0:24 FLOODING: Car dealership on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 0:29 FLOODING: Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 1:16 The sights and sounds of a rainy day in the Old North State 1:27 Weather forecast for central and eastern NC 3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath 1:08 Flooded Vernon Malone Academy recovers from Hurricane Matthew 1:35 Coast Guard rescues 8 from rooftops in Pinetops, NC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall VIDEO: Large chunks of wood flow in the rain-swollen waters of Crabtree Creek behind the Crabtree Valley Mall on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

In Johnston County, Creek Bridge Road was flooded out, the state Department of Transportation said. Old Johnston Road was closed near Kenly. Main Street near Wilson’s Mills was flooded out, too.

Motorists, residents rescued

Meanwhile, the water’s hazards to people were manifest all morning. The Raleigh Fire Department conducted a water rescue just before 7 a.m. at the end of Dacian Road in East Raleigh, two miles east of downtown, where a woman and three children apparently were trapped by rising water in their home. The woman reported that one of the children had a high fever and needed to go to WakeMed.

Firefighters also were sent to rescue someone at Crabtree Boulevard and Blue Ridge Road.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:41 Heavy rains cause flooding around Crabtree Valley Mall Pause 0:51 Heavy rain floods cars and threatens homes on Dacian Road in Raleigh 0:32 FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall 0:24 FLOODING: Car dealership on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 0:29 FLOODING: Six Forks Road near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 1:16 The sights and sounds of a rainy day in the Old North State 1:27 Weather forecast for central and eastern NC 3:08 Hurricane Matthew: The Aftermath 1:08 Flooded Vernon Malone Academy recovers from Hurricane Matthew 1:35 Coast Guard rescues 8 from rooftops in Pinetops, NC Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email FLOODING: Car dealership on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh Floodwaters flow through a car dealership on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh on Tuesday morning after heavy overnight rains. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

ABC11 reported that several people have been rescued from cars after driving into floodwater, including on Lumley Road at Rink Road in Raleigh and in southern Wake County near the intersection of Johnson Pond Road and Bells Lake Road, just north of Fuquay-Varina.

Authorities recommend that motorists do not try to drive through floodwater on roadways, no matter how shallow it seems.