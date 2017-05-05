Mother upset that Enloe High graduation won’t mention student who died

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:28 Men at Work leaving downtown Raleigh after 29 years Pause 1:23 A unique, amazing, overzealous, independent, headstrong, hippie with a heart of gold 0:51 ECU cancels graduation ceremony due to severe weather 0:52 Loyal customers flock to Smithfield’s during lunch hour 3:58 Deputy's Nicholas Kehagias describes his primal fear during struggle 1:35 Easter baptisms mark holy day in Raleigh 1:20 A dog didn’t recognize his owner who lost 50 pounds at a hospital. Then he got a whiff. 3:16 Take a ride inside Google's self-driving car 1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox 0:39 Sen Gunn throws shade at NC State fans Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Michelle and Jordana Rosoff, mother and sister of teen lifeguard Rachel Rosoff, talk about Rachel's death. Rachel died by electrocution in a pool accident in North Raleigh in September. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com