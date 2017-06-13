Update: Body found of teen who went missing after being caught in rip current

The body of a Wayne County 17-year-old who went missing after being caught in a rip current off Emerald Isle on Saturday afternoon was found Tuesday morning, Emerald Isle police said on Tuesday.
Police said Sunday that two Wayne County teens, who have yet to be identified, were caught in a rip current Saturday off Emerald Isle. One, a 16-year-old, was rescued by a surfer and still was in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville on Tuesday.
The other, a 17-year-old, was missing until his body was recovered on Tuesday, though police declined to say where he was found or who found him.
Police Chief James Reese said the body was found at about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, around two blocks from where the swimmer went missing. Reese planned a late-morning news conference to discuss the incident, police said.
The U.S. Coast Guard searched more than 130 square miles for the missing swimmer before suspending its water search late Sunday. Police, fire and other emergency crews continued a search of the shore, along with a dive team from Atlantic Beach called in on Monday.
Emerald Isle Police did not release the names of the swimmers at the request of the families. Both of the swimmers were from the Wayne County area and were visiting Emerald Isle on a day trip, according to police.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
