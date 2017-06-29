Woman, 2 children seek sanctuary from deportation at Greensboro church

More Videos 2:34 See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan Pause 1:50 Nearly a year after Matthew's floods, Princeville, NC has plans for renewal 1:08 Customs and Border Crew rescues Puerto Rican family who wrote HELP on roof 0:33 Car smashes into wall of N.C. Museum of History in morning wreck 1:32 Pilot lost in World War II finally home in Harnett County 3:27 Disabled Vietnam vet refuses to leave VA hospital 2:55 Molly Tuttle plays clawhammer guitar at Wide Open Bluegrass 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 0:55 Duke center Austin Davis on Miami's pressure on the quarterback 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Providing sanctuary called 'a moral obligation' Rev. Randall Keeney, vicar at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro NC, says providing sanctuary for Juana Luz Tobar Ortega is a moral obligation. Ortega has been living at St. Barnabas for two weeks since getting a deportation order from the U.S. I Rev. Randall Keeney, vicar at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro NC, says providing sanctuary for Juana Luz Tobar Ortega is a moral obligation. Ortega has been living at St. Barnabas for two weeks since getting a deportation order from the U.S. I Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Rev. Randall Keeney, vicar at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro NC, says providing sanctuary for Juana Luz Tobar Ortega is a moral obligation. Ortega has been living at St. Barnabas for two weeks since getting a deportation order from the U.S. I Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com