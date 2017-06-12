Facing deportation, she sought sanctuary in a Greensboro church

More Videos 2:03 Protester fasting to oppose pipeline Pause 1:47 Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 0:43 NC Republicans cheer early returns on election night 1:43 New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 0:43 Raleigh hosting construction job fair 1:12 Duke's Daniel Jones on interceptions 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:54 Senate leader Phil Berger discusses jail deaths 1:21 ASPCA transfers displaced dogs from Hurricane Irma to safe shelter in South Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Obtaining sanctuary in North Carolina Juana Luz Tobar Ortega has been living at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro for two weeks since getting a deportation order from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ortega, who emigrated from Guatemala to the U.S. almost 25 years ago, Juana Luz Tobar Ortega has been living at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro for two weeks since getting a deportation order from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Ortega, who emigrated from Guatemala to the U.S. almost 25 years ago, Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

