NC’s new island is evacuated after suspected military object is found

Officials have warned of possible encounters with sharks, stingrays, rip currents and even old fishing hooks for people visiting Shelly Island, the newest addition to North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
Friday brought a new potential threat that led to the island’s evacuation – a suspected military device.
On Friday afternoon, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad officials were awaiting the arrival of a Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Newport News, Va., to identify an unidentified object that washed up on Shelly’s shore in the morning.
Rescue Chief Jack Scarborough said the object does look like some sort of military object.
“We will know more very shortly,” said Scarborough, who said he expected the EOD team to arrive at Shelly about 3:30 p.m. Friday. “As soon as they get here, we’re going to go out and let them do their thing and we’ll know a whole lot more.”
The object was reported about 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to TV station WAVY, and the island was evacuated.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Dare County Emergency Management and the National Park Service are also on scene, WAVY reported. The island will remain off limits to the public until the object is identified.
It was a member of the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad who was fishing reported the object, the Island Free Press reported.
Shelly Island, which is really a sandbar, has grown in popularity since forming off the tip of Hatteras Island’s Cape Point sometime in the spring.
The island is about a mile long, 500 feet wide and still growing.
