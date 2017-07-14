A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. outerbanks.org
A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. outerbanks.org

Local

July 14, 2017 3:02 PM

NC’s new island is evacuated after suspected military object is found

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

BUXTON

Officials have warned of possible encounters with sharks, stingrays, rip currents and even old fishing hooks for people visiting Shelly Island, the newest addition to North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Friday brought a new potential threat that led to the island’s evacuation – a suspected military device.

On Friday afternoon, Hatteras Island Rescue Squad officials were awaiting the arrival of a Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Newport News, Va., to identify an unidentified object that washed up on Shelly’s shore in the morning.

Rescue Chief Jack Scarborough said the object does look like some sort of military object.

SHELLYOBJECT
Photos of the object found on Shelly Island on Friday morning.
Dare County Emergency Management

“We will know more very shortly,” said Scarborough, who said he expected the EOD team to arrive at Shelly about 3:30 p.m. Friday. “As soon as they get here, we’re going to go out and let them do their thing and we’ll know a whole lot more.”

The object was reported about 8:15 a.m. Friday, according to TV station WAVY, and the island was evacuated.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Dare County Emergency Management and the National Park Service are also on scene, WAVY reported. The island will remain off limits to the public until the object is identified.

It was a member of the Hatteras Island Rescue Squad who was fishing reported the object, the Island Free Press reported.

Shelly Island, which is really a sandbar, has grown in popularity since forming off the tip of Hatteras Island’s Cape Point sometime in the spring.

The island is about a mile long, 500 feet wide and still growing.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Street closures for months following Metropolitan fire hurt surrounding businesses

View More Video