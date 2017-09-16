More Videos

    A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide.

Shelly Island is gone with the wind – for now, anyway

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 16, 2017 9:50 AM

BUXTON

North Carolina’s newest island had a short run.

Shelly Island, the intriguing Outer Banks sandbar that began forming last fall, has connected to the tip of Hatteras Island’s Cape Point, WNCN reported.

That, of course, could change with help from the same forces credited for the connection. Reports suggest the link is some of Hurricane Irma’s handiwork with some help from Hurricane Jose stirring in the Atlantic.

IMG_shellyisland_16_1_6ECAGMUJ_L340846692
Shelly Island began forming last fall, with the help of currents around Cape Point.
National Park Service

A clear connection is apparent at low tide on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, according to the Virginian-Pilot. Only a 6-inch-deep stream of water was said to separate the island at high tide.

Shelly Island gained national attention as it was featured by several news networks this summer.

Since then, it has drawn significant crowds to the local economy’s benefit. Revenues for all lodging on the Outer Banks were reported to be a record $140.2 million for July.

“Maybe Shelly Island had a role to play, and I think it quite possibly did,” Lee Nettles, the director of the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, told the Virginian-Pilot. “It sparked the imagination of the public.”

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

