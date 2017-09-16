Shelly Island is gone with the wind – for now, anyway

More Videos 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts Pause 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 1:15 Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil 1:43 New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 0:23 Has Bigfoot been spotted in NC? One resident says he caught it on camera in 2015. 1:38 UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point 1:30 Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state Video Link copy Embed Code copy

View the new island formed in NC's Outer Banks A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. A new island has formed off the tip of Cape Point in the constantly changing Outer Banks. Named Shelly Island, the sandbar is about a mile long and three football fields wide. outerbanks.org

