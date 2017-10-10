Local

Body pulled from Harris Lake identified as missing boater

By Camila Molina

October 10, 2017 12:33 PM

NEW HILL

Authorities pulled a body from Harris Lake Tuesday morning, in the same area where an empty boat was reported Monday afternoon.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission identified the person as Ellis McCoy, 53, of Fuquay whose boat was found empty at Harris Lake, near the fishing pier, according to Officer Hannah Shively.

McCoy fell overboard and drowned, Shively said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday before 2 p.m. of an empty boat on Harris Lake. The caller said he heard a voice coming from the boat, but no one was on the boat when he went to check, according to ABC 11.

“At this time it appears he was fishing,” Shively said. “ He was not wearing a life jacket and fell overboard.”

The boat was registered to McCoy, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

Multiple agencies searched for McCoy Monday and resumed Tuesday morning. McCoy’s body was found around 11:30 a.m., Shively said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.

