People across North Carolina loved Woody Durham. Here's how they're remembering him.

Longtime UNC Tar Heels radio play-by-play announcer Woody Durham died Tuesday evening in his Chapel Hill home. For 40 years, Durham was the voice of Carolina sports.

Durham's voice reached many across North Carolina during his career with the Tar Heel Sports Network.

"In the 1970s it was the largest of its kind in the country, a conduit between UNC fans and the football and basketball teams," Andrew Carter reported for The News & Observer's 'Woody Durham's quiet fight' 2017 series. "When listeners tuned in, the voice they heard belonged to Woody. "

In 2016, Durham was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a neurocognitive disorder that affected his speech and eventually his sense of perception and balance.

In 2016, Durham was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia, a neurocognitive disorder that affected his speech and eventually his sense of perception and balance.

"It's ironic that Woody would pass away at the start of the postseason in college basketball because this was such a joyous time for him," UNC men's basketball coach Roy Williams said Wednesday. "It's equally ironic that he dealt with a disorder for the final years of his life that robbed him of his ability to communicate as effectively as he did in perfecting his craft."

"Woody loved the Tar Heels and players, coaches and fans of all ages loved him right back. We should all 'go where we go and do what we do' and say a prayer for Woody and his family. There will never be another quite like him."

"Woody loved the Tar Heels and players, coaches and fans of all ages loved him right back. We should all 'go where we go and do what we do' and say a prayer for Woody and his family. There will never be another quite like him."

This is how people are remembering him:

Difficult to describe how much of a legend Woody was, and how much his voice meant to so many. Before social media, the internet and even widely-available TV broadcasts, his voice connected so many to UNC basketball and football. Many a fan turned down the TV and turned up Woody. — Andrew Carter (@_andrewcarter) March 7, 2018 Raise your hand if you ‘were’ Woody in the driveway by yourself, calling the action as you led the Tar Heels to victory. — Turner Walston (@TurnerWalston) March 7, 2018 Just landed at LaGuardia for the ACC Tournament and heard the news about Woody Durham. So sad. Woody was a artist on the air. He was an inspiration for so many of us. A role model and personal hero of mine. Love and prayers to Jean, Wes, Taylor and the entire Durham family. — Bill Roth (@BillRoth_) March 7, 2018 Woody Durham's amazing voice brought Tar Heel sports to life. His life, legacy and love for the first public university in this country to open its doors will never be forgotten. - RC pic.twitter.com/VinAMqMfiK — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 7, 2018 "Turning down the sound" to listen to #WoodyDurham call #UNC games was automatic. No one did it better. RIP, Wood. — JP (@JPnMiami) March 7, 2018 Rest easy, Woody. You were a HUGE part of my growing up as a Tar Heel, my passion for the ACC, and my pride at having attended UNC. You were also kind to me when I interned at WCHL. Thank you for it all. #woodydurham — MaterSammich (@ewillis7) March 7, 2018 So. Many. Times. "3...2...1...Parker with the shot...IT'S GOOOOOOD! The Tar Heels win!!! The Tar Heels win!!" Always hearing the voice of Woody Durham making the call. Sad day. #WoodyDurham #TheVoiceofTheTarHeels https://t.co/NxDhPRUumW — Jimmy Parker (@JimmyParkerPM4L) March 7, 2018