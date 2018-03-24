Thousands are expected Saturday in Raleigh for March For Our Lives rally

As supporters of stricter gun control laws descend on Washington, D.C., Saturday for the national March For Our Lives rally, thousands of local activists are expected to take to the streets in downtown Raleigh.

The rally was the brainchild of Lauren Smith, a 15-year-old sophomore at Holly Springs High School. Her mom wouldn't let her go to the national march in Washington, D.C., so she decided to start one closer to home.

She convinced her friend Amber Mitchell, a sophomore at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, and eight adults to help organize it.

A GoFundMe page for the Raleigh march had raised nearly $19,000 as of Friday evening. The organizers said they'll use some money to rent equipment and print materials for the rally, and everything left over will be donated to a charity fund set up for the victims of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that sparked the recent wave of student activism.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The rally will begin at 9:45 a.m. in downtown Raleigh's City Plaza, with a speech by N.C. Rep. David Price, a Democrat who represents Orange County and most of Wake County.

Protesters will then walk through downtown, past the state capitol and legislative building and to the Halifax Mall at the state government complex, where there will be more speeches from local politicians, activists and the student organizers.

Not everyone, however, is a fan of how involved high school students have become in the national conversation around gun rights.

State legislator Rep. Beverly Boswell, a Republican from Dare County, criticized student walkouts earlier this month that were held on the one-month anniversary of the Parkland shooting.

In an open letter to the principal of a charter school halfway across the state in Roxboro, where administrators stopped students from walking out by hosting an assembly instead, Boswell asked, "So the students that were eating tide pods last week run your school this week?"