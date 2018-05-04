Discord grows in Wake commissioner race, with an election complaint and claims of bullying

The contentious Democratic primary for Wake County commissioner seats — just days away — intensified Friday, with a complaint filed with the Board of Elections against four challengers and an incumbent being accused of threatening behavior.

Late Friday afternoon, David Bland, a former North Carolina Democratic Party treasurer, filed a petition against the campaign committees of challengers Lindy Brown, Jeremiah Pierce, Susan Evans and Vickie Adamson, against several of their donors including Dean Debnam and Ann Campbell, and against several political action committees.

The primary is Tuesday, May 8.

In the four-page complaint, Bland says that Dean Debnam, his wife Sesha, Ann Campbell and her husband John, and possibly others have violated state laws barring excessive campaign contributions. The complaint also alleges that the committees of the four Democratic challengers failed to report in-kind contributions.

"I ask that you treat this matter with the utmost urgency, because these activities are having an immediate and negative effect on the integrity of the current primary," Bland wrote in his complaint.

Dean Debman said the complaint is without merit and "a desperate attempt by desperate candidates to muddy the water before the vote on May 8."

On the same day, Adamson, who is seeking the Wake County commissioner District 7 seat, said she was left shaken and frightened after being threatened by her opponent, incumbent John Burns, during a get-out-the-vote forum Wednesday.

In an open letter to Burns, a fellow Democrat, Adamson writes that she will not "continue to tolerate" his bullying and not let him bully other women or Wake County residents.

"Although I have heard of your quick temper, I am admittedly surprised by your behavior during this campaign," Adamson said in her Facebook post. "Many folks have noticed that you are quick to confront, intimidate, or bully a woman, but your diplomacy emerges when talking to a man. Now that I have experienced your bullying behavior first hand, it is time to confront you."





Burns admitted that he's passionate about his beliefs and "sometimes too direct" but said that he's never been a bully and that some people may not like "being told directly" that he disagrees with them. He said he doesn't treat women any differently from how he treats men.

It's heartbreaking, Burns said, that his daughter on her fourteenth birthday has to "read such a misrepresentation of her father" and that it was hard to accept this portrayal of him so close to the Tuesday primary.

"My whole work has been to make it a world where she can live up to her full potential in which her potential is endless," he said. "Heartbreaking is the only word I can come up with. It's totally against anything I've worked with before and people who know me and women who have worked with me know it's just not true."

The incident occurred at the Carolina Ale House in Brier Creek during a forum organized by Wake County Democratic First Vice Chairman Charles Stephenson. Each group of candidates was given the chance to speak, including Burns and Adamson.

"During her presentation, John interrupted her a couple of times, while she was speaking," Stephenson said. "Which I think was more rude than bullying. And then once we admonished him, he kind of pulled back. I think basically it was a political debate ,and I think very intense, very spirited and sometimes they can get out of hand, out of control. But our moderator did a very good job maintaining civility and peace, if you will."

It was after they made their case to the audience that Adamson said she and Burns spoke. Adamson said she felt threatened and that Burns warned her that he was "holding back" and she would regret what she'd said.

Adamson, Burns said, implied that he didn't care about school shootings because of his vote on the current year's budget.

"I've been in politics a long time," he said. "That may be the most reprehensible argument I have ever heard a politician make. And I told her that and asked her to stop, as I have before. I thought that was a disgusting argument and I'd lost respect for her."





He, along with four other commissioners, voted to approve a budget that didn't give the Wake County Public School System everything it said it needed. The only two commissioners who voted against the budget are the same two who aren't facing a Democratic challenger in the primary.

Throughout the campaign, Burns said he has tried to stick to his record and the facts. If she continued to attack him, he told Adamson, he was going to fight back.

Her husband, Mark, said he saw the exchange but couldn't hear what was said. His wife, he said, was visibility shaken after the talk and said she'd been threatened. The day after the forum he went on her behalf to a different meet-and-greet event because she believed Burns would be there.

Her letter also said that Burns and a handful of friends had tweeted at her so much that she had to take down her Twitter account and that Burns and his supporters were regularly commenting on her Facebook page "often with the condescending or mocking tone" she says Burns was known for.

"I am a little taken aback that she would say that it's because of me that she has trouble dealing with criticism on Twitter and Facebook," Burns said. "That is really part of the job that she is trying out for."

He pointed to a tweet earlier this year where Adamson was criticized and he stuck up for her.

When asked if she'd been bullied by Burns or seen other women bullied by Burns, Wake County Commissioner Chairwoman Jessica Holmes had no comment. She's the sole woman on the county board and the only candidate up for re-election who doesn't face any challengers, either in the primary or the November election.

"Regardless of who comes out of the primary I stand ready and willing to work with those individuals and do what we were all elected to do," Holmes said. "The same thing will stand in the fall whether it's Democrats or Republicans or a mix. I stand ready to do the people's work, which is what we were elected to do. In a lot of ways I feel like local government, partisanship is less of an issue. We deal more in people and taking care of people and that is irregardless of party labels."

Rebecca Llewelyn, chairwoman of the Wake County Democratic Party, didn't arrive at the forum until after Burns and Adamson spoke and she emphasized that she and the party did not take sides during the primary. But, she said, she'd known Burns for several years and knows he has a "good heart."

"I have never had occasion to think of him as a bully," she said in an email. "Primaries are tough. They pit people against each other that are usually on the same side. At the end of the day we are all fighting for the same ideals. We just may have different views on how to achieve our goals. I hope that everyone will take a deep breath and do our best to get through the primary next week. I look forward to our being able to move forward together once again."

