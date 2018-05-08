With school canceled in the Triangle for the NC teacher rally, here are childcare options

Local groups are providing childcare options May 16 when Wake County and other Triangle school districts are closed, a result of so many teachers planning to take the day off to protest in Raleigh.

The Wake County school system's announcement that May 16 now will be a teacher workday means families of the district's 160,000 students are trying to find alternative arrangements for the day. School also is canceled in the Durham, Chapel Hill-Carrboro and Orange County school systems.

Thousands of teachers from across North Carolina are expected to come to Raleigh for the "March For Students and Rally For Respect," to lobby state lawmakers for better pay and working conditions.

The YMCA of the Triangle and the Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department have both announced childcare programs for the teacher workday.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We know this may be a stressful time as you seek alternative child care for your children," the YMCA says on its website. "Our YMCA is committed to providing a safe, positive, out-of-school experience."

The YMCA will charge $25 for the child care. It will be offered in Wake County from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at seven locations: A.E. Finley YMCA, Alexander Family YMCA, Kerr Family YMCA, Kraft Family YMCA, Northwest Cary YMCA, Poole Family YMCA and Taylor Family YMCA.

The YMCA will also offer childcare May 16 at the Downtown Durham YMCA and the Hope Valley Farms YMCA in Durham and the Chapel Hill-Carrboro YMCA.

Go to https://bit.ly/2wizD1E for more information or call 919-719-9989. The YMCA says space is limited and encourages early registration.

Raleigh Parks will provide childcare from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at four locations: Lake Lynn Community Center, Barwell Road Community Center, Laurel Hills Community Center and Peach Road Community Center.





The program will cost $30 for Raleigh residents and $45 for non-Raleigh residents. Go to https://bit.ly/2KMgNDd for more information or call 919-996-4800. Registration opens 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 9.

The N.C. Council of Churches plans to bring local church leaders together Thursday to discuss how to support families on May 16.

Wake County school officials say they expect to have details soon on which school sites will be open May 16 to provide meals to students and how school bus service will be provided to high school students who will take exams that day.