Erosion closes another road in North Raleigh

A section of Lead Mine Road in North Raleigh will be closed for much of the day this week, while crews work to repair a shoulder that was washed out.

N.C. Department of Transportation crews expect to close the road just north of West Millbrook Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for at least three days starting Tuesday. Drivers are encouraged to use a parallel stretch of Creedmoor Road when Lead Mine is closed.

Workers are repairing the shoulder where a creek runs through pipes underneath Lead Mine, about 1,000 feet north of West Millbrook. The soil that covered the pipes has washed away, exposing the pipes to within three feet of the pavement on the northbound lane.

The closure is the second in North Raleigh that resulted from erosion caused by spring rains. A section of Newton Road will be closed near Six Forks Road until August while the city repairs a culvert that failed during a storm last month, causing the pavement to collapse.

