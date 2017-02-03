Chapel Hill residents stock up on bottled beverages and hope for the best

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for' Pause

2:29 Gov. Roy Cooper says NC Senate should wait on cabinet confirmation hearings

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:08 Who is Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch?

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:31 Obama waves goodbye, takes off in helicopter

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban