Forbes Travel Guide names Raleigh one of its ‘12 Top Destinations of 2017’

The City of Oaks has been named to the Forbes Travel Guide list of “12 Top Destinations of 2017.”
Sharing the top 12 with global destinations such as Bogota, Colombia, and the Indonesian island of Bali, Raleigh is one of six mainland U.S. cities to make the list. The others are Washington; Santa Barbara, Calif.; Phoenix, Los Angeles and Houston.
The Forbes list, published Monday, cites the food scene as one of the main reasons to visit Raleigh. The write-up specifically mentions Scott Crawford’s Crawford & Son, the Herons restaurant at The Umstead Hotel and Spa (which is in Cary) and the Morgan Street Food Hall and Market, which will open this year.
“It’s a very nice accolade and a great list to be on, reinforcing Raleigh as a top-tier travel destination in the minds of visitors and also building community pride amongst residents who live, work and play here,” Visit Raleigh spokesman Scott Peacock said in an email.
The Forbes Travel Guide uses a team of incognito inspectors to check into thousands of hotels and dine in many restaurants to review places all over the world.
In November 2016, Forbes named Raleigh second in a list of “Best States for Business” despite some corporations’ backlash last year against House Bill 2.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments