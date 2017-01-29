Over 1,000 rally at RDU to protest travel ban

Protesters at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday joined other demonstrators across the nation expressing opposition to President Donald Trump’s executive order banning many Muslims from entering the United States.
Trump’s order targets refugees and travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, but local demonstrators pledged Sunday that Muslims and refugees were welcome in the Triangle.
“I’m hoping protests across the county will show solidarity to immigrants, especially Muslim immigrants,” said Phaedra Kelly of Carrboro. “I hope it sends a message to the Democrats in Congress that they need to speak out fervently and maybe gets a couple GOP to speak out as well. Because the ban is unconstitutional.”
Felix Etchells, 5, and his mother, Liz, carried signs reading “Make America Nice Again,” as they stood in the throng of demonstrators. Chants including “No ban, no wall” and “refugees are welcome here” were heard throughout the three-hour protest. Cheers rang out every time a new busload of demonstrators arrived at the end of Terminal 2, adding to a crowd that airport officials estimated at more than 1,000. The crowd eventually grew so large it shut down traffic to the upper level of the terminal.
After assembling peacefully for nearly two hours, a small group within the crowd attempted to rush into the terminal building but was blocked by police officers, airport officials and other protesters urging civility.
“It’s great to see so many people in solidarity, but it’s starting to become uncivil at this point,” protest organizer Amanda Weissman said. “We wanted to keep a peaceful protest, so to prevent people from being arrested or injured, we’re trying to disband it right now.”
