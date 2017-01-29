‘Let them in’: Refugee, immigrant ban protest planned at RDU

Protests of President Donald Trump’s executive order barring immigrants, refugees and legal U.S. citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries sparked protests at airports across the country – including in the Triangle.
A protest was planned of the order for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport and more than 1,000 people said on Facebook they planned to attend. More than 3,400 said they were interested in the protest of what was being commonly referred to as the “Muslim ban.”
“We are showing up to protest Trump's executive order. The Triangle stands with refugees and immigrants ... The time for this event is the same time as the White House protest and we are protesting in solidarity,” event organizers wrote on the protest’s Facebook page.
Airport spokesman Andrew Sawyer said late Saturday night that no one had been detained at RDU so far. Wake County Commissioner John Burns and Durham City Councilman Charlie Reece reached out on Twitter asking for information on area residents being detained.
Protesters planned to meet in the designated protesting area of RDU outside the airport on John Brantley Boulevard.
“To keep the protest peaceful, please refrain from blocking traffic or organizing in road areas. Bring your signs, balloons and be ready for a peaceful protest,” according to the Facebook page.
The airport had issued a permit for the protest and released a statement:
“Our goal is to ensure a peaceful demonstration. Our priority is to keep everyone safe and to ensure uninterrupted airport operations. The designated area for protests is outside Terminal 2, on the south end of the upper level curb. We are not able to accommodate protests inside any terminal building. We are opening a special event parking lot at noon, near the General Aviation Terminal for dedicated parking with busing directly to the designated protest zone. The parking rate for this lot will be $5, lower than any other airport parking facility. Please help us share this information with those planning to participate today.”
Late Saturday, two federal courts ruled against part of Trump’s executive order. A federal court in Brooklyn granted a nationwide stay preventing the government from deporting people who arrived with valid U.S. visas. “Our own government presumably approved their entry to the country,” said Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York.
A second judge in Virginia issued a temporary restraining order preventing the deportation of permanent U.S. residents who arrived at Dulles International Airport outside Washington. U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema of the Eastern District of Virginia also ruled that the detained passengers must be given access to an attorney.
By Sunday, judges in Boston and Seattle joined those in New York and Virginia in deeming the order unlawful and unconstitutional.
The American Civil Liberties Union estimated that between 100 and 200 people were being held in U.S. airports because of Trump’s executive order, which upended thousands of lives overnight, including permanent U.S. residents who were denied entry or stranded abroad over the weekend.
Doctors, professors, students and others took to social media Saturday and Sunday to say they either being prevented from returning to the U.S. or were being detained or deported, even though they said they were U.S. legal residents and some had lived in the country for years.
Outraged families and advocacy groups publicized cases of visa holders and permanent residents, including some who’ve held so-called green cards for decades, being detained at airports or barred from entering the United States.
Officials at airports also were reportedly keeping those detained from speaking with their lawyers, violating a federal court order.
Charlotte
Six people were arrested Saturday night during protests at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to The Charlotte Observer.
“Approximately 50 protestors formed in two distinct groups. A small group was protesting immigration and presidential executive orders. An additional group arrived and were protesting community related issues,” police said in a statement. WFAE reported that the protesters included members of Charlotte Uprising, a group organized in the aftermath of September’s fatal police shooting of Keith Scott.
“Officers, along with airport staff worked with organizers to facilitate lawful demonstrations. Subsequently, demonstrators transitioned to a more aggressive group, causing a disturbance in the airport terminal,” the police statement said.
“Because of public safety concerns, City Code has different requirements for demonstrating at the airport,” police said. “The group was asked to leave the airport and some of the demonstrators refused. Six individuals were arrested for Resist, Obstruct and Delay and Trespass.”
Petitions, other protests and reactions
Petitions also were circulating online to ask Triangle mayors to defy Trump’s order and support immigrants. There were online protests for Cary, Raleigh and Durham.
Another protest was planned beginning at noon in Chapel Hill at Peace and Justice Plaza.
Rep. David Price, representing North Carolina’s fourth congressional district including parts of Wake, Orange and Durham counties tweeted his position on the ban Saturday.
“I condemn in the strongest possible terms Pres Trump's order on refugees, which flies in the face of all we hold dear as Americans.”
Wake County Commissioner John Burns and Durham City Councilman Charlie Reece also spoke out against the ban on Twitter. Raleigh City Councilwoman Mary-Ann Baldwin also spoke against the ban and praised those joining protests.
As of about noon Sunday, Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis had yet to weigh in on Trump’s ban, despite requests and demands from constituents on social media.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
