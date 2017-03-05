At Sunday brunches, diners show an appetite for relaxing blue law

1:29 Time lapse video of a house moving through Raleigh Pause

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:10 UNC fans celebrate on Franklin Street

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom

6:19 Roy Williams: “A little more effort and a little more intelligence”

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:59 'Let them call you a racist': Confederate flag back at SC Statehouse - July, 2016

5:26 Krzyzewski discusses Duke's 90-83 loss to rival UNC at the Smith Center

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories