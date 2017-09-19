Who will pick Raleigh’s mayor and city council? Probably not that many of you

More Videos 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? Pause 0:27 The eccentric treasures of Gotno Farm gives way to new housing 0:59 Method Day means coming together for a 'big family reunion' 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 3:10 Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' 1:27 Insurance claims indicate up to $2.3M may be missing from Wake government office 1:31 Hurricane Maria heads towards the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after slamming the Caribbean 1:02 Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year 0:12 Swells from Hurricane Jose wash over Outer Banks road 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Long lines mark first day of early voting in NC last November VIDEO: There were long lines in November at the early voting sites in Raleigh. Recent history, however, indicates that very few people will vote in the mayoral and city council elections – and close races might come down to just a few hundred votes. VIDEO: There were long lines in November at the early voting sites in Raleigh. Recent history, however, indicates that very few people will vote in the mayoral and city council elections – and close races might come down to just a few hundred votes. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

