1 of 2 suspects in double hotel shooting arrested

One of two suspects in a double killing at a hotel near Crabtree Valley Mall was arrested Saturday, police said.
Seaga Edward Gillard, 28, was charged with murder and was being held at Wake County Detention Center, police said late Saturday in a news release.
Gillard was one of two suspects in the fatal shootings of April Lynn Holland, 22, and Dwayne Garvey, 28, early Friday at America’s Best Value Inn at 3921 Arrow Drive. Gillard was charged in connection with Holland’s death.
The bodies of Holland and Garvey were found about 5 a.m. Friday after a woman called 911 to report gunshots in the hallway outside her room on the second floor.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or to go to raleighcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and cash rewards are paid for information that helps solve cases.
