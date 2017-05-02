2 men charged, arrested in Christmas Eve killing on Durham’s Rochelle Street

Authorities arrested two men Monday and Tuesday on murder charges stemming from the shooting of a man who was found in a car on Rochelle Street on Christmas Eve.
Tuesday morning, Mychal Quinton Todd Mercer, 26, was arrested by Durham police and the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force that covers Durham.
Monday, Durham homicide detectives went to Morrisville to arrest Elijah Hosea Everett, 20, police said.
Both men are charged with murder in the death of Usha Chatman, 22.
A third man, 26-year-old Hakeem Kyri Hubbard of Durham, was arrested in December on a murder charge.
Police said they believed Chatman had been targeted, but they have not disclosed why.
Police swore out arrest warrants Monday charging Mercer and Everett.
The marshals service said in a statement that its members got information that Mercer was staying with his wife in an apartment at 2146 Charles St.
The task force, which blends local, state and federal law enforcement officers, surrounded the building and arrested Mercer without incident, the statement said.
Durham police did not disclose where in Morrisville they found Everett.
Police said Mercer’s and Everett’s arrests did not close the case, and they renewed an appeal for anyone with information that might be helpful to contact Investigator Barr at 919-560-4440, ext. 29325, or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
