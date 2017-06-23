14 months after discovery, woman charged with hiding babies’ bodies in Smithfield

A woman whom Smithfield police detectives questioned last year after the remains of two infants were found in trash bags under a house has been arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., on a North Carolina felony charge of concealing the death of a child.
Police said last year that they had located Bridgette Morgan Smith, who is now 41, last year during their investigation, but they did not say where she was or what she told them.
A resident doing repairs found the bags under the house at 102 Hartley St. on April 16, 2016, and police confirmed they contained the remains of two babies.
Smith was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bail, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Jail records there say she has lived in Jacksonville for about a year.
Smith has a July 21 court date in Florida. Smithfield police said in a statement Friday that they do not know yet when she will be returned to North Carolina.
Police also said the investigation is continuing, and there could be more charges. The statement left open whether any new charges would be against Smith or others.
Smith was charged under a law that states, “Any person who, with the intent to conceal the death of a child, fails to notify a law enforcement authority of the death or secretly buries or otherwise secretly disposes of a dead child's body is guilty of a Class H felony.”
