Police still trying to ID man found in Neuse River

Police have yet to identify a man whose body was found more than two months ago in the Neuse River.
On Wednesday, Smithfield police said foul play is suspected, confirming earlier reports that the death was not related to rains and flooding that occurred about the time the body was discovered.
The department released a graphic showing the location of a tattoo, from the upper right arm to the shoulder of the body. What the blue and red tattoo depicts is unclear due to the condition of the body, though police previously said it could be a tribal design.
Officials are also unsure of the ethnicity of the man. They suspect the 5-foot-3 man was either white, Asian or Hispanic.
An N.C. Department of Transportation crew found the body April 25 while removing debris from the base of the U.S. 301 bridge over the Neuse.
The State Medical Examiner’s Office completed a preliminary autopsy two days later, but couldn’t identify the body.
The Benson Police Department and state medical examiners helped confirm the body is not that of Cole Thomas of Florida, who went missing in Benson in November and has yet to be found.
A cash reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that helps identify the man.
Anyone with information on the body is asked to call Smithfield Detective R.L. Johnson at 919-934-2121. Callers can remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 919-989-8835.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
