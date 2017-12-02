More Videos

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know

Scene where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed when a car crashed into his house

Scene where Marine veteran Anthony Gaines was killed when a car crashed into his house

First court appearance: Teen suspected of driving drunk, crashing into home and Marine veteran

First court appearance: Teen suspected of driving drunk, crashing into home and Marine veteran

Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event

Wake County schools allowed to perform at nativity event

Off-grid toilet may save military lives

Off-grid toilet may save military lives

Theo Pinson on Luke Maye: "He's becoming a star overnight"

Theo Pinson on Luke Maye: “He’s becoming a star overnight”

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's

    Video from a NC Highway Patrol helicopter show volunteers lining up to search a wooded area near Southwest Creek for Mariah Kay Woods, a 3-year-old Jacksonville, NC girl who has been missing since Sunday night.

Crime

Missing girl Mariah Woods is presumed dead, and an arrest has been made, officials say

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

December 02, 2017 08:54 AM

JACKSONVILLE

Officials have arrested the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, the mother of missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods, in connection with what is now believed to be the death of the child.

Mariah is believed to be deceased based on evidence gathered during the week-long investigation into her disappearance, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement released about 2:20 a.m. Saturday. The child remains missing and the focus of searches will shift to recovery, the update said.

KIMREY
Earl Kimrey
ONSLOW COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kristy Woods’ boyfriend, 32-year-old Earl Kimrey, was arrested Friday and charged with concealing of death, obstruction of justice, second degree burglary, felony larceny and possession of stolen property, officials said. He is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1,010,000 bond.

Mariah Woods is described as a white female with brown hair and blue eyes, about 2-foot-9 weighing about 30 pounds.

MISSING
Photos of Mariah Kay Woods.
FBI

She was allegedly abducted from a home on the 2400 block of Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, according to an Amber Alert issued Monday, when she was reported missing. She was last seen when her mother put her to bed around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Charlotte Division of the FBI.

Since then, more than 225 members of 14 local, state, and federal agencies have conducted nearly 100 interviews, and have followed more than 140 leads. Among them are the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team and Team Adam from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

At a Thursday press conference, FBI officials said that “items of interest” were taken to Quantico for testing that could “lead us to Mariah,” but did not elaborate on what the items were, or where they were located.

Officials said 730 volunteers participated in a search for Mariah on Friday. Investigators also sorted through 95,000 pounds of trash by hand, searching for items of interest, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

