Former Wake register of deeds charged with embezzling $900,000

More Videos 1:27 Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money Pause 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 3:12 SBI announced investigation of Wake County Register of Deeds office in March 1:29 AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know 2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot 3:07 Trump accusers ask Congress to investigate sexual misconduct 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:08 Son brings dad to tears with Duke-UNC basketball tickets 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 2:47 Western NC gets an early jump on the season as heavy snowfall coats the mountains Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Former Wake Register of Deeds, three others indicted over missing money Insurance claims filed by Wake County indicate up to $2.3 million may have gone missing from the Register of Deeds office in the past nine years. Former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick is at the center of the mystery." Insurance claims filed by Wake County indicate up to $2.3 million may have gone missing from the Register of Deeds office in the past nine years. Former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick is at the center of the mystery." Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Insurance claims filed by Wake County indicate up to $2.3 million may have gone missing from the Register of Deeds office in the past nine years. Former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick is at the center of the mystery." Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com