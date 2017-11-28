Probe into $2.3 million missing from Wake Register of Deeds nearly complete

More Videos 1:37 How long will this year’s supply of Christmas trees last ? Pause 2:05 School board sees students and families as 'data points,' not communities, parents say. 1:27 Local engineer turned chocolatier wins international acclaim 1:06 New Durham schools superintendent tackles tough questions 1:31 Hurricane Jose became a Category 4 as it followed Irma's path in September 1:29 'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 2:24 Gov. Roy Cooper on why this section of I-85 is now the John H. Franklin Highway 1:27 Insurance claims indicate up to $2.3M may be missing from Wake government office 3:12 SBI investigating Wake County Register of Deeds office 1:09 José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Insurance claims indicate up to $2.3M may be missing from Wake government office Insurance claims filed by Wake County indicate up to $2.3 million may have gone missing from the Register of Deeds office in the past nine years. Former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick is at the center of the mystery." Insurance claims filed by Wake County indicate up to $2.3 million may have gone missing from the Register of Deeds office in the past nine years. Former Register of Deeds Laura Riddick is at the center of the mystery." Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

