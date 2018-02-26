Teen suspects turn themselves in after shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart parking lot

Two teens have been charged in the shooting of two other teens at a Walmart parking lot Friday afternoon, police said Monday.
The teenage suspects – Bailey Lee Scott and Carlos Daniel DeJesus – turned themselves into at about 4:30 p.m. Monday, police said. Both were being held at the Wake County Detention Center. Scott is held on a $1 million bond, and DeJesus has a $500,000 bond.
Police also said they expect to charge more people in the shooting that put an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old in hospitals with gunshot wounds.
Scott, 17, who lives on Deep Hollow Drive, is accused of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and shooting into an occupied vehicle causing serious injury.
DeJesus, 19, who police said lives on the same street, is named in an arrest warrant charging him with being an accessory after an attempted murder.
Police were called about 4:25 p.m. Friday by witnesses who said a man walked to a black Ford F-150 pickup in the store parking lot, apparently had a dispute with two men inside, and then fired shots.
The gunman got into a white, four-door car driven by another man, and they left.
The wounded teens were gone when police arrived.
Police said the two showed up at WakeMed Hospital in Apex about an hour later.
