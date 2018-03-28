Raleigh police cleared of any wrongdoing in death of drug suspect

No charges will be filed after an investigation into the January death of a man who had been in Raleigh police custody.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Wednesday that there is no basis for further investigation or prosecution in the death of Curtis Mangum.

The chief medical examiner, in a report released Wednesday, determined that Mangum died because of acute cocaine and alcohol intoxication.

Mangum, of Raleigh, was arrested on felony drug charges hours before he died at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh on Jan. 11.

Curtis Mangum with his daughter Zanyah. Courtesy of Save Our Sons

Raleigh officials asked a judge to release video footage that shows Mangum entering and exiting a police precinct station in the Southeast District, on Cross Link Road. He entered the building at 11:16 p.m. and walked outside of the building to meet with paramedics at 11:32 p.m.

There had been rumors circulating on social media that Mangum died while he was inside the police station.

