Groups ask Wake County schools to protect students from ICE agents

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections" Pause

1:21 Gov. Cooper presents his budget plan

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

4:29 Senate committee OKs appointment of Gov. Cooper’s Cabinet military official

1:12 Sen. Hise: 'We have reached a point that the executive branch is challenging the constitutional authority of the general assembly'

3:20 Cooper calls for both sides to tone down rhetoric on HB2 repeal

2:58 Small business owner speaks against HB2

4:44 Senators Van Duyn and McKissick call for full repeal of HB2

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law