Wake Forest High students rally in support of suspended classmate

Students at Wake Forest High School protested Monday in support of a suspended classmate whose altercation with another student and a teacher was shown on a viral video that’s been shared thousands of times.
A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a Wake Forest High School student on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. In his Instagram post, Goodell said the black student, a friend named Micah, was defending himself against racial harassment that Goodell said has been going on for months with no action from the school.
Students have been rallying around Micah since Goodell went on social media asking people to support his friend. On Monday, students chanted “Bring Micah Back!” with videos and photos being posted on social media.
@WCPSS bring Micah back, he was the one bullied. You are allowing it to happen. pic.twitter.com/kAJ6jQIzIV— Gianna (@almightyyg__) March 6, 2017
All for you Micah ✊‼️ #WeneedEquality #BringBackMicah #Wfhs pic.twitter.com/d2TSrzwgCq— Tia (@SlimThivk_Tiaaa) March 6, 2017
In his Instagram post, Goodell said that Micah and a student who was harassing him argued last week and that the white student threatened Micah and his family before using a racial slur against him. Goodell also said that the teacher in the video provoked Micah and that the teacher claimed that Micah hit her.
Give it a read, it's worth it. My buddy needs some help. Spread this story pic.twitter.com/QN2Yx9LnLl— Tyler Goodell (@tylergoodell121) March 4, 2017
Micah was suspended for more than 10 days, Goodell said in his post, but the student who allegedly harassed him received no punishment.
Students have created a change.org petition saying that the other student should be suspended instead of Micah. The petition has received more than 1,400 signatures as of Monday morning.
“Sign this petition to show Wake Forest High School in Raleigh, North Carolina that you do not stand for bullying or blatant racism,” according to the petition.
Wake Forest High principal Patti Hamler left a voicemail message Sunday night with parents telling them that school administrators are aware of the video and are investigating the situation. She also encouraged parents who have concerns to contact the school.
“I would like to take this opportunity to encourage your children to not share rumors,” Hamler said. “If your child has information to share, they should contact an administrator directly.
“We strive each day to create a positive learning environment and take every measure to ensure the safety of our students.
Twitter users have hounded the Wake County school system’s Twitter account demanding an explanation, calling for action or criticizing the school system over the alleged incident.
“School officials are aware of the video and are investigating,” said Tim Simmons, a Wake schools spokesman. “Federal student privacy laws prohibit us from discussing details of individual cases.”
