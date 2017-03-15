Wake needs more schools. Taxpayers will be asked to pay for them

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!' Pause

0:11 Wake Forest High students chant "Bring Micah Back" to support suspended classmate

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:20 Envision Science Academy and STEAM

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

0:22 NC Lottery official on the integrity of the games

2:20 Charter, home and private school growth outpaces Wake County School System

1:34 Wake mom talks about her decision to home-school