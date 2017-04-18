Classes of 40 students, no art and music, reassignment among Wake County options

The state legislature’s plan to cut elementary school class sizes could instead lead to larger class sizes in all Wake County schools, including 40 or more students in some elementary school classrooms.
State lawmakers lowered maximum class sizes in kindergarten through third-grade from 24 students this school year to between 19 and 21 students starting in July. Wake County Superintendent Jim Merrill warned Tuesday that unless the state provides relief, the district will have to consider options such as raising class sizes, cutting art and music classes, laying off teachers and reassigning students on short notice.
“I don’t see how you can say that you’re reducing class sizes by giving up all these specials,” said school board member Roxie Cash.
Merrill said 68 elementary schools lack 286 needed classroom spaces and that it could take a year to move mobile classroom units. One way to meet the new rules, Merrill said, could be to have classrooms of 40 students with two teachers.
Merrill said Wake might also have to consider raising class sizes in grades four through 12 to come up with additional money to fund the new teachers needed in elementary schools.
Lawmakers lowered maximum class sizes in kindergarten through third grade as part of last year’s state budget. School officials around the state say the changes remove their flexibility to pay specialists such as art, music, foreign language and physical education teachers out of the state dollars provided for regular classroom teachers.
School districts may have to lay off many of these specialized teachers because they don’t have the needed state certification to teach regular K-3 classes.
A new report from the liberal N.C. Justice Center says meeting the new class sizes will cost school districts as much as $388 million more per year in operating costs as well as significant capital costs.
Many school districts have supported a compromise bill, House Bill 13, which they say would provide them with enough flexibility to continue to spread money around to offer the special classes. The bill was unanimously approved by the House but has stalled in the Senate, where leaders are questioning how school districts are using state money meant to reduce class sizes.
On Wednesday, Save Our Schools – NC Parents for HB-13 will hold a rally from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Halifax Mall behind the Legislative Building in downtown Raleigh.
Wake school officials estimate it would cost $26 million more to hire 461 additional K-3 teachers without eliminating elementary school art, music and PE. In contrast, Merrill said only $1.8 million more would be needed if House Bill 13 passed.
Merrill said two major problems in Wake, the state’s largest district with 159,549 students, with meeting the new class sizes is finding the teachers and finding the space.
Only 41 of Wake’s 356 elementary art, music, drama and PE teachers have certifications to teach regular elementary classes. Merrill said Wake could spend $115,000 to get provisional elementary teaching certificates for those educators.
Merrill said Wake might be able to get some of the new K-3 teachers by reassigning instructional resource teachers who are based at schools to help other teachers and by moving people from Central Office.
Merrill said Wake can also hire new applicants but would run the risk of getting people who are sub-standard.
In addition to larger class sizes, Merrill said other options to meet the new state rules include:
▪ Eliminate elementary school specials – art, music and drama – and use the positions to hire more classroom teachers;
▪ Eliminate one or more of the specials at elementary schools if partial funding is provided;
▪ Reassign students from schools without space to schools that have space.
With year-round schools starting the new school year in July, Merrill said a decision is needed soon for those schools.
“We’ve dragged our feet as long as we could with year-rounds,” Merrill said.
As a hedge against the state not providing relief, Merrill wants to ask the Wake County Board of Commissioners for $13 million of the $26 million needed to maintain arts and PE programs at elementary schools. It’s part of a request for a record $56.6 million increase.
Merrill wants the county to provide $466.5 million of his $1.6 billion operating budget for the 2017-18 school year. Other items using local dollars in Merrill’s budget include:
▪ Start a three-year plan to hire more guidance counselors and social workers to reach nationally recommended averages – $10 million;
▪ Operate new schools and support changes related to renovations – $3.9 million;
▪ Increase extra-duty pay for teachers who perform additional jobs such as coach academic and athletic teams – $2.6 million;
▪ Increase pay for support staff who work in hard-to-fill positions such as bus drivers – $2.2 million.
Some commissioners have questioned how Merrill developed the budget.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
