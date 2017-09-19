UNC protest against Silent Sam now moving to campus store and restaurants

More Videos 1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools Pause 3:53 NC Treasurer's pursuit of payments throws a retired state employee on disability 'into a crisis' 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 0:46 Free lunch for needy diners 1:16 'The opioid epidemic has taken lives and torn apart families all across North Carolina.' 1:08 Take a drive through a real Winter Wonderland 1:46 Trump Team Has Frequently Claimed 'No Contact' With Russia' 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 1:26 NC State's Freeman: 'We just want to go out there and have fun' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point The Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus was a point of friction and protest long before the Charlottesville rally in support of a statue of Robert E. Lee turned tragically violent and left three people dead, thrusting the issue into the national spotlight. The Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus was a point of friction and protest long before the Charlottesville rally in support of a statue of Robert E. Lee turned tragically violent and left three people dead, thrusting the issue into the national spotlight. Lynn Bonner video, N&O file photos Video produced by John Hansen

The Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus was a point of friction and protest long before the Charlottesville rally in support of a statue of Robert E. Lee turned tragically violent and left three people dead, thrusting the issue into the national spotlight. Lynn Bonner video, N&O file photos Video produced by John Hansen