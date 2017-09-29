What should Wake teachers do to break up student confrontations? Guidelines in the works.

More Videos 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam Pause 2:34 See why this parent is concerned about Wake school reassignment plan 0:09 Charlotte substitute teacher tells student ‘go back to where you speak Spanish’ 1:44 Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC 1:38 UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point 1:30 Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue 0:55 Should Selma Middle School stay in local hands? 1:28 UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change 2:30 See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later 2:27 UNC academic scandal explained Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Confrontation at Wake Forest High shows teacher using non-physical means to de-escalate situation A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a Wake Forest High School student on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. Wake County school officials have praised the teacher for de-escalating the situation without getting physical. A video posted to Instagram on Friday by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a Wake Forest High School student on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. Wake County school officials have praised the teacher for de-escalating the situation without getting physical. Tyler Goodell Instagram

