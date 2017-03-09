Wake County defends teacher shown in Wake Forest High viral video

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not Pause

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:11 Wake Forest High students chant "Bring Micah Back" to support suspended classmate

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories

1:51 Tilliman proposes using lottery money for raises and bonuses for principals

9:45 10 questions with UNC president Margaret Spellings

1:37 NC lawmakers get into a chess match - literally - with top student players

1:58 UNC mascot models Michael Jordan -inspired CEILING. ROOF. GOAT. t-shirt

0:39 UNC's Roy Williams calls 'BS' on Trump tweets