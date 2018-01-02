Mechanic Joe Montague retrieves one of his tools while he performs maintenance on a Wake County school bus on Tuesday, August 20, 2013.
Mechanic Joe Montague retrieves one of his tools while he performs maintenance on a Wake County school bus on Tuesday, August 20, 2013. Al Drago N&O file photo
Education

NC schools announce schedule changes ahead of Wednesday snow

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

January 02, 2018 06:05 PM

Johnston County Public Schools will dismiss early Wednesday, as the forecast calls for frigid temperatures and up to 3 inches of snow in the area.

Johnston schools will be on a 2-hour early release, the school system announced Tuesday.

No other Triangle school systems had announced changes to schedules as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for counties in the Interstate 95 corridor, and a winter storm watch was in effect for parts of Eastern North Carolina.

Other school systems across the state already were announcing delays or early releases for Wednesday.

▪ Cumberland County Schools: 2-hour early release.

▪ Dare County Schools: 3-hour early release.

▪ Beaufort County Schools: 3-hour early release.

▪ Perquimans County Schools: Closed, optional teacher workday.

▪ Warren County Schools: 2-hour delay.

▪ Wayne County Schools: Traditional and Goldsboro High 3-hour early release. Wayne Early/Middle College High and Wayne School of Engineering closed.

