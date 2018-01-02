NC schools announce schedule changes ahead of Wednesday snow

Johnston County Public Schools will dismiss early Wednesday, as the forecast calls for frigid temperatures and up to 3 inches of snow in the area.
Johnston schools will be on a 2-hour early release, the school system announced Tuesday.
No other Triangle school systems had announced changes to schedules as of Tuesday at 6 p.m.
A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for counties in the Interstate 95 corridor, and a winter storm watch was in effect for parts of Eastern North Carolina.
Other school systems across the state already were announcing delays or early releases for Wednesday.
▪ Cumberland County Schools: 2-hour early release.
▪ Dare County Schools: 3-hour early release.
▪ Beaufort County Schools: 3-hour early release.
▪ Perquimans County Schools: Closed, optional teacher workday.
▪ Warren County Schools: 2-hour delay.
▪ Wayne County Schools: Traditional and Goldsboro High 3-hour early release. Wayne Early/Middle College High and Wayne School of Engineering closed.
