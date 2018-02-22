Charter schools could get more money if NC lawmakers overhaul K-12 funding system

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:12 Wake school board member calls for gun control Pause 1:46 UNC students honor Parkland victims, rally against gun violence 0:41 Canes host 'Cool School Field Trip' 0:12 Githens Middle School students walk out of class to protest Florida school shootings 0:39 Should North Carolina let teachers bring guns to school? 1:27 Phoenix Suns star T.J. Warren gives back to his Durham charter school by donating hundreds of books 1:48 Garner High School: Gun found on campus 1:17 NC Gov. Cooper says HB90 should not have included pipeline fund and election board changes 0:49 NC Gov. Cooper: 'The good parts of this bill are not a celebration, they're just a sigh of relief' 1:28 How Republicans have reshaped K-12 public education in North Carolina Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hundreds of proponents of school choice, including NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson, cite the benefits of non-traditional education options during a rally in Raleigh, NC Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Hundreds of proponents of school choice, including NC Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson, cite the benefits of non-traditional education options during a rally in Raleigh, NC Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com