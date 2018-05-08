A shooting that briefly halted voting, and other live updates from Tuesday's primary elections

Errors by poll workers, a shooting and a candidate for sheriff disavowing a racist Facebook post made for a rocky start to Election Day Tuesday, as voters across North Carolina cast ballots in this year's primary elections.

Polls opened Tuesday morning and, in most places, will close at 7:30 p.m. tonight. But in a few places, voting hours will be extended.

People who aren't sure where their polling place is can find it here.

In Franklin County, just northeast of Wake County, voting at one polling place could be extended 15 minutes, until 7:45 p.m. That's because people temporarily had to be turned away from one polling place at an elementary school early Tuesday afternoon, after the school went into lockdown due to a shooting nearby.

Sonravea Privette, the chairwoman of the Franklin County Board of Elections, said nobody at Franklinton Elementary School or the polling place on campus was harmed. The polling place was shut down only for about 15 minutes, she said, so the county wants to extend voting hours for an extra 15 minutes tonight to make up for it.

"To make sure no one was disenfranchised, we decided to keep it open the extra 15 minutes to give everyone a chance to vote," Privette said.





However, that request was denied Tuesday night by the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, due to a technicality. State law says that extensions can only be granted if voting was stopped for more than 15 minutes, and the county elections director Lisa Godwick told the state board that voting was stopped for "15 minutes or less," so the board denied the extension request.





"I don't believe that we have the statutory ability to keep it open," said Andy Penry, the chairman of the state board.

There were also issues reported in Halifax County, on the Virginia border, where unaffiliated voters in Roanoke Rapids reported being turned away by poll workers when they came to vote. In North Carolina, unaffiliated voters can choose to participate in any party's primary election. But apparently poll workers in Roanoke Rapids were unaware of that rule, until being corrected following complaints early this morning.

Kim Stratch, the executive director of the state board, called that "the biggest incident that we've had today" anywhere statewide, although she added that the problem was solved within an hour of the polls opening at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

"Kristen Scott is the director (of elections) there," Strach said. "She assured us that ... this process was corrected by 7:30 a.m."

Voters vote at Millbrook Exchange Community Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, during the primary elections Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Durham County is frequently the site of election day mistakes and mishaps, but as of 4 p.m. Tuesday the polling places there had reported no issues. However, one candidate on the ballot there had trouble when his official campaign Facebook page egged on a racist commenter.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews, a Democrat who is running for re-election, said he had nothing to do with it and blamed a campaign volunteer.

Someone named Bobby wrote on Andrews' Facebook page to lament an ethnic "take over" of Durham because "immigrants and minorities will flock to the polls," to which Andrews' official account responded, "Amen Bobby!"





Andrews, who has been sheriff since 2014, is being challenged by former Duke University Police Chief Clarence Birkhead. There is no Republican candidate, so whoever wins this primary will likely be the next sheriff.

This article will be updated throughout the day as more breaking news and election results come in.