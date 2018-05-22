Democrats decry 'secretive process' as Republicans craft NC budget

Democrats are upset that Republican legislators are mostly excluding them from state budget talks, as it's unlikely any proposed changes will be adopted once the budget is revealed.

Republican leaders plan to gut an old bill and amend it as a "conference report" to include their budget plans, meaning state lawmakers will have no method for amending the legislation. Republicans hold a supermajority in the House and Senate, so it's unclear whether Democratic proposals would be adopted.

Democratic Rep. Darren Jackson, the House minority leader, said the Republicans plan amounts to a "secretive process that will prevent input and consideration" from all legislators.

"I am unaware of any instance in modern North Carolina history where the State Budget was amended via a process that did not allow for committee consideration, committee amendments, and floor amendments," Jackson, who represents Wake County, wrote in an email to Republican leaders.

Shelly Carver, a spokeswoman for Senate leader Phil Berger, said the purpose of the short session is to adjust the two-year state budget that was passed over a six-month period last year – "not to write an entirely new plan."

"It's clear Gov. Cooper and legislative Democrats are upset they won’t be able to abuse that process to try to score political points in an election year, but lawmakers of both parties will have the opportunity to vote on the bill and make their voices heard," Carver wrote in an email.

Sadie Weiner, Gov. Roy Cooper's communications director, used her Twitter account to ask Republicans what they have to hide. She then referenced a night last year when they stripped education funding from schools in Democrats' districts. Those cuts were restored in the final budget deal.

"What are Republican leaders so afraid of that they won't allow Democrats on the conference committee or votes on their budget? Better teacher pay? A more fair tax plan? Investments in workforce training?" Weiner tweeted.

Republican state Rep. Chuck McGrady of Hendersonville described the process as "efficient" and praised Republicans in the House and Senate for working together.

"The House and Senate have been willing to compromise on issues in ways I've never seen before. We’ve followed the congressional model of throwing all sorts of things in the budget," McGrady said. “The downside is that it’s not very transparent, whether to the public or to Democratic and Republican members.”

But, he added, “things will become transparent relatively quickly.”

Republicans plan to raise pay for state employees and teachers, House Speaker Tim Moore said recently. They also plan to bolster the state incentives program to attract big companies. Those changes come as tech giant Apple considers locating a campus in Research Triangle Park.

McGrady acknowledged that Republicans have the midterm elections in mind as they negotiate details of the budget. Every seat is up for election in the N.C. General Assembly this year, and Democrats need four House seats or six Senate seats to break the Republican supermajorities.

“There’s clearly an effort to avoid contentious issues," McGrady said. "We’re just talking numbers."