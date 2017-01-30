‘What a joke,’ NC legislator says of Women’s March

A third North Carolina Republican has taken to social media to voice disdain for the Jan. 21 Women’s March protests.
Rep. Michael Speciale, a New Bern Republican, posted about the event on Facebook over the weekend. He shared a video produced by conservative TV personality Steven Crowder, who dressed in drag to “infiltrate” a Women’s March in Texas because, he says in the video, “no one questions, criticizes nor conducts security background checks on trannies.”
“Women's leftist march infiltrated by Crowder,” Speciale wrote on his Facebook page. “What a joke that gathering was! That march did not represent any of the women that I know!”
The post was one of several in which Speciale criticized the protest. He also shared a video in which a commentator known as “The Activist Mommy” says of the marchers, “you women really are nasty.” And he shared a photo of female soldiers with the caption “this is how real women ‘march’ to make a difference.”
Prior to Speciale’s post, N.C. Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Kernersville was criticized for a tweet in which she addressed “crazies” at the Women’s March: “If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet.” She later deleted the post and apologized.
And the state’s new insurance commissioner, Republican Mike Causey, caused a stir last week when he shared a Facebook post that showed a street filled with marchers and said “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years.” He also apologized for the post.
Some opponents of Krawiec sent the senator shipments of lard in response to the tweet. She said on Twitter Sunday that she’s been donating the lard to a local food bank.
Thanks for the lard. Food Bank Appreciates it. We have enough but could use rice, beans, canned goods. Thanks for the contributions.— Joyce Krawiec (@joycekrawiec) January 30, 2017
Comments