March 30, 2017 12:50 PM

Here’s how every NC legislator voted on the HB2 repeal bill

By Will Doran

RALEIGH

The bill to repeal House Bill 2 and replace it with modified restrictions on local anti-discrimination protections, passed the N.C. Senate just before noon on Thursday.

The House has yet to vote, but this article will be updated if and when it does.

Here is how the Senate vote, which was 32-16 in favor with two senators absent, broke down:

Yes

Republicans: John Alexander, Tamara Barringer, Phil Berger, Danny Earl Britt, Harry Brown, David Curtis, Warren Daniel, Jim Davis, Cathy Dunn, Chuck Edwards, Rick Gunn, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael Lee, Tom McInnis, Paul Newton, Louis Pate, Bill Rabon, Jeff Tarte, Jerry Tillman, Tommy Tucker, Trudy Wade, Andy Wells

Democrats: Dan Blue, Angela Bryant, Ben Clark, Joel Ford, Paul Lowe, Gladys Robinson, Erica Smith-Ingram, Terry Van Duyn, Joyce Waddell

No

Republicans: Dan Bishop, Andrew Brock, Bill Cook, Kathy Harrington, Ralph Hise, Rick Horner, Wesley Meredith, Ronald Rabin, Shirley Randleman, Norman Sanderson

Democrats: Jay Chaudhuri, Don Davis, Valerie Foushee, Jeff Jackson, Floyd McKissick, Mike Woodard

Absent

Republicans: Deanna Ballard, Chad Barefoot

Democrats: None

Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran

