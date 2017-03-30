Here’s how every NC legislator voted on the HB2 repeal bill

The bill to repeal House Bill 2 and replace it with modified restrictions on local anti-discrimination protections, passed the N.C. Senate just before noon on Thursday.
The House has yet to vote, but this article will be updated if and when it does.
Here is how the Senate vote, which was 32-16 in favor with two senators absent, broke down:
Yes
Republicans: John Alexander, Tamara Barringer, Phil Berger, Danny Earl Britt, Harry Brown, David Curtis, Warren Daniel, Jim Davis, Cathy Dunn, Chuck Edwards, Rick Gunn, Brent Jackson, Joyce Krawiec, Michael Lee, Tom McInnis, Paul Newton, Louis Pate, Bill Rabon, Jeff Tarte, Jerry Tillman, Tommy Tucker, Trudy Wade, Andy Wells
Democrats: Dan Blue, Angela Bryant, Ben Clark, Joel Ford, Paul Lowe, Gladys Robinson, Erica Smith-Ingram, Terry Van Duyn, Joyce Waddell
No
Republicans: Dan Bishop, Andrew Brock, Bill Cook, Kathy Harrington, Ralph Hise, Rick Horner, Wesley Meredith, Ronald Rabin, Shirley Randleman, Norman Sanderson
Democrats: Jay Chaudhuri, Don Davis, Valerie Foushee, Jeff Jackson, Floyd McKissick, Mike Woodard
Absent
Republicans: Deanna Ballard, Chad Barefoot
Democrats: None
