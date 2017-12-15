More than $23,000 went to GOP causes from Wake leader charged with embezzlement

More Videos 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet Pause 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 1:42 Linda Coleman on running for Lt. Governor in 2016 2:23 Jessica Hahn opens up about aftermath of sexual encounter with PTL televangelist 1:15 Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 2:56 Video shows sheriff's deputy fatally shooting Florida man 0:54 Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 4:10 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 3:23 Trump to FBI grads: 'The President of the United States has your back 100 percent' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges Former Wake County register of deeds Laura Riddick turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the day after she was accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the office she presided over for two decades. Riddick walked into the Wake County Detention Center at about 7:30 a.m. with her husband Matthew Eisley, a former journalist at The News & Observer. Former Wake County register of deeds Laura Riddick turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the day after she was accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the office she presided over for two decades. Riddick walked into the Wake County Detention Center at about 7:30 a.m. with her husband Matthew Eisley, a former journalist at The News & Observer. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

