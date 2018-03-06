Rep. Duane Hall accuses NC Policy Watch of coordinating with his political opponents

A Democratic North Carolina legislator accused of sexual misconduct is accusing the group that first reported the allegations of violating rules for nonprofit organizations.
Gov. Roy Cooper and other Democratic Party leaders last week called on state Rep. Duane Hall, a Raleigh attorney, to resign from his District 11 House seat amid allegations that he tried to kiss two women without their consent, and acted inappropriately toward another woman.
The allegations were first detailed in a story published by NC Policy Watch, an organization that is part of the liberal advocacy group NC Justice Center. The Policy Watch story quoted five people, some of whom were anonymous.
Hall has denied the allegations, and on Tuesday said the Justice Center and Policy Watch must follow their mission statement to work on “issues of concern to low and middle income North Carolinians” and that, by working for a year on the story about him, the group violated federal rules for nonprofits.
The Justice Center is “absolutely prohibited from intervening in a political campaign for or against any candidate for an elective public office,” Hall said in a statement, quoting IRS tax-filing instructions.
He said Policy Watch “must explain their bloggers’ coordination with other political campaigns to time the release of their story for the end of the primary filing. They discussed their yearlong work with my political opponents before publication.”
Rob Schofield, editor of Policy Watch, said the organization “stands proudly behind its story, which was produced in faithful compliance with all relevant nonprofit rules and without any agenda – personal or political – and without any coordination whatsoever with any outside group or individual.”
Ann McColl, a Raleigh-based attorney, is co-chairwoman of the board of directors at the Justice Center.
She said Tuesday that the full board is scheduled to meet on Thursday and all members would have an opportunity to ask any questions they have about the Hall story and how Policy Watch handled it.
“All my conversations so far give me great confidence in what the Justice Center has done with the Hall story,” McColl said without further elaboration. Other board members reached have declined to comment.
Hall’s statement alluded to a tweet from Ben Julen, a former Equality NC worker who was quoted in the first Policy Watch story. Julen told Policy Watch that Hall “wouldn’t take no for an answer” from a woman at an event in 2016.
Hall suggested that Julen had “political motivations” because Julen on Feb. 12 asked on Twitter: “Literally any Democratic woman please primary Duane Hall. It’s Wake County you will win it’s not like he has a leadership record [to] run on!!”
Policy Watch published its initial story on Feb. 28 – the final day to file to run for a seat in the legislature – and Julen was one of two witnesses quoted about the gala incident, but the only witness who was identified by name.
He continued: “They coordinated the timing of blog releases and threatened future releases. Since they obtained calls for me to resign in the original blog – it is obvious they engaged in prohibited campaigning and coordination.”
On Sunday, he suggested Policy Watch has ulterior motives for the story because Hall dated and then broke up with Megan Glazier, the daughter of the executive director of the Justice Center, Rick Glazier. She works at the Justice Center. Policy Watch editor Rob Schofield said on the Policy Watch website that nothing in the group’s reporting “relates to [Megan Glazier] or her relationship with Hall in any way.” Schofield said he knew about the relationship but chose not to disclose it.
