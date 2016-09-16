Lobbying group: HB2 repeal likely if Charlotte repeals bathroom ordinance

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2 Pause

1:53 Cary takes big economic hit with NCAA HB2 decision

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision

0:40 Duke's Cutcliffe on loss of NCAA events due to HB2

6:00 Raw Video: N.C. Lt. Governor reacts to NCAA HB2 decision

4:09 Roy Cooper talks about the need for leadership in North Carolina

3:56 Gov. Pat McCrory looks at his first term as and his vision for the future

2:14 Roy Cooper on the SBI

2:06 McCrory gets endorsement from Police Benevolent Association

7:12 UNC students react to Berger's claim that Democrats outnumber Republicans 12:1 in faculty positions